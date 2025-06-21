Left Menu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Stars End 16-Year Marriage

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:50 IST
Actors Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth with their son (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt announcement, actors Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth, prominent for their roles in the Indian television drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have officially parted ways after 16 years of marriage. The news unfolded on Saturday when Lataa turned to Instagram for the significant revelation.

Lataa Saberwal conveyed her decision by stating, 'After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr Sanjeev Seth).' She expressed gratitude towards Sanjeev for their son and wished him a prosperous future ahead, simultaneously urging the public to respect their privacy.

Renowned for portraying Akshara's (Hina Khan) parents on the show, the duo reportedly fell in love on set, leading to their marriage. Lataa and Sanjeev's personal lives have often intrigued fans. While they share a son named Aarav, Sanjeev was previously married to actor Resham Tipnis and has two children, Rishika and Manav, from that union. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

