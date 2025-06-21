Left Menu

Marathi Film Star Tushar Ghadigaonkar Dies at 34

Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 20. The 34-year-old, known for his performances in regional cinema, reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction and stress. Authorities are awaiting further details, but no foul play is suspected by family members.

Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Marathi film actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar, aged 34, was discovered lifeless in his Mumbai residence on June 20, according to information released by the Mumbai Police.

The police received a dispatch indicating that an unconscious person was located at Room No. 102, R4, Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon West, necessitating immediate police intervention. Upon arrival, officers found Ghadigaonkar lying unresponsive and promptly transferred him to Trauma Care Hospital. Medical staff later pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Officials disclosed that Ghadigaonkar had been grappling with alcohol dependency and stress over the past year. Statements from his relatives revealed no suspicions or complaints, yet further investigation details are awaited. As reported by ANI, Ghadigaonkar's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the regional film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

