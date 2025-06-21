Marathi Film Star Tushar Ghadigaonkar Dies at 34

Renowned Marathi film actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar, aged 34, was discovered lifeless in his Mumbai residence on June 20, according to information released by the Mumbai Police.

The police received a dispatch indicating that an unconscious person was located at Room No. 102, R4, Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon West, necessitating immediate police intervention. Upon arrival, officers found Ghadigaonkar lying unresponsive and promptly transferred him to Trauma Care Hospital. Medical staff later pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Officials disclosed that Ghadigaonkar had been grappling with alcohol dependency and stress over the past year. Statements from his relatives revealed no suspicions or complaints, yet further investigation details are awaited. As reported by ANI, Ghadigaonkar's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the regional film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)