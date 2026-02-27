Bank of England Plans Future Life Insurance Stress Test
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority is preparing to conduct a life insurance stress test. This exercise is scheduled for January 2028, with consultations underway through 2026 and final plans expected in that year's fourth quarter.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
