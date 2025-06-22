Left Menu

Yoga Celebration Unites Houston Amidst Sweltering Summer

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at India House Houston with a vibrant gathering, highlighting yoga's role as a global cultural connector. Led by Dr. David Frawley, the event emphasized yoga's holistic nature, merging ancient traditions with modern practices, and fostering India-US cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 22-06-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 01:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Braving the summer heat, hundreds convened at India House Houston to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga. The event, hosted by the Consulate General of India in Houston alongside India House, transformed the venue into a vibrant hub of wellness, culture, and community engagement.

Led by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. David Frawley, the celebration seamlessly wove through a sequence of yoga poses, breathwork, and meditation against Houston's blazing sky. Frawley praised yoga as a holistic lifestyle, attributing its roots to India's ancient spiritual wisdom, as he guided attendees with his soothing voice above the droning fans.

This event symbolized yoga's growing prominence as a cultural bridge between India and the US, with participation from locations including Sugar Land Town Centre and NASA's Johnson Space Centre. Attendees embraced yoga's holistic health benefits, while an AI-powered helpline facilitated broader engagement across Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

