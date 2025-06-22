Ensuring a Smooth and Safe Rath Yatra: Odisha's Preparations in Full Swing

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called for stringent measures to ensure the Rath Yatra festival in Puri is conducted smoothly and safely, without any indecencies. During a meeting on festival preparedness, he emphasized the need for an incident-free event.

Major steps have been taken, including the deployment of AI-enabled CCTV cameras throughout the town for enhanced security. Amid concerns of a diarrhea outbreak, health and related departments are instructed to monitor the situation closely. The provision of safe drinking water and healthy food for tourists is also prioritized.

A robust security system has been put in place with over 10,000 police personnel, quick response teams, and drone support. The Coast Guard will monitor the coastline, and central armed forces will be posted at strategic points to ensure the event's safety and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)