Andhra Pradesh Sets Record with Largest Yoga Session

In a historic event, Andhra Pradesh successfully organized the world's largest yoga session, securing a spot in the Guinness World Records. The monumental session took place at R K Beach in Visakhapatnam, drawing lakhs of participants from various walks of life, including Navy personnel stationed on warships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the yoga session, commended the people of Andhra Pradesh for their dedication to integrating yoga into their daily lives. He highlighted the state's commitment to promoting wellness and preserving traditional practices on an international stage.

As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, a record 3,00,105 individuals took part in the event, organized under the #Yogandhra initiative by the Andhra Pradesh government. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to the citizens for their enthusiastic participation.

