Michelle Obama Reflects on Family Dynamics: Glad She Didn't Have a Son
Michelle Obama opened up about her relief in not having a son, jokingly expressing the challenges she believes would come with it. The former first lady shared these sentiments on her podcast, mentioning her contentment with daughters Malia and Sasha and her reasons for halting their family expansion.
Michelle Obama recently revealed her feelings about not having a son, discussing the potential challenges of raising young men. During a light-hearted conversation on her podcast 'IMO', the former first lady humorously shared that she's "glad" about not having a boy with former President Barack Obama.
Radio host Angie Martinez suggested during the episode that Michelle should have had a boy, but Michelle expressed relief, saying any boy they had might have been just like Barack Obama. She explained, "I would've felt for him," reinforcing her satisfaction with daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.
Michelle further elaborated on her decision to focus on two children, mentioning on Kylie Kelce's podcast that Barack initially wanted a third child, but she felt fortunate with their two daughters. Her candor followed speculations surrounding her absence at former President Trump's second inauguration, which sparked divorce rumors.
