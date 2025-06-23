Suga's Return: BTS Member Completes Military Service
BTS member Suga has completed his South Korean military duty as the last of the group to fulfill this obligation. Fans are eagerly anticipating BTS's return, with Suga having served as a social service agent. The band, which started in 2013, is expected to resume activities.
BTS superstar Suga has officially completed his mandatory military service in South Korea, becoming the last band member to fulfill this national requirement.
On Saturday, Suga was discharged from his role as a social service agent, wrapping up his military tenure with minimal fanfare.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated comeback of BTS, the world-renowned K-pop sensation that has been on hiatus during the members' military commitments.
