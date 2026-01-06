Left Menu

Nemom Assembly Battle: LDF's Stronghold or BJP's Comeback?

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, asserts that the BJP's influence in the Nemom Assembly constituency has ended, making it challenging for them to regain power. His comments come as BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar plans to contest in the upcoming elections. Sivankutty emphasizes the competition between LDF and UDF's PR strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:00 IST
In a bold statement on Tuesday, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty declared that the BJP has no chance of regaining its influence in the Nemom Assembly constituency. The minister's remarks were made in response to questions regarding whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) could retain the seat after the Thiruvananthapuram corporation fell to the BJP.

Despite BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar's announcement to contest from Nemom in the upcoming Assembly elections, Sivankutty confidently stated that the BJP's 'account was closed' in the region, making it tough to reclaim. Moreover, when questioned about his potential candidacy, the minister aligned with CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's indication of no current plans.

Further, Sivankutty criticized the United Democratic Front (UDF) for relying on public relations firms, claiming the rivalry was more between LDF and these agencies than with the UDF itself. He also dismissed the notion of an anti-incumbency sentiment, asserting, 'There is no such feeling among the people.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

