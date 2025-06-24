Left Menu

German Court Overturns Far-Right Magazine Ban

A German court lifted a government-imposed ban on the far-right magazine Compact, citing insufficient evidence to outlaw its publisher. The court highlighted Germany's constitutional protection of press freedom, even for extremist content, provided it doesn't form the core activities of the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:35 IST
German Court Overturns Far-Right Magazine Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German court on Tuesday overturned a ban that was imposed by the government last year on the far-right magazine Compact. The court ruled that the evidence did not meet the stringent criteria necessary to shut down its publisher.

Previously, Germany's administration under Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had banned Compact and its publisher, Compact-Magazin GmbH, citing its role as a major right-wing extremist outlet. The magazine was accused of promoting anti-Semitic, conspiratorial, and anti-minority content.

The Federal Administrative Court highlighted constitutional guarantees that protect press freedom, even if the content opposes democratic values. They concluded that while Compact's content is controversial, it does not form the publisher's main function.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025