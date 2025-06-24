German Court Overturns Far-Right Magazine Ban
A German court lifted a government-imposed ban on the far-right magazine Compact, citing insufficient evidence to outlaw its publisher. The court highlighted Germany's constitutional protection of press freedom, even for extremist content, provided it doesn't form the core activities of the group.
A German court on Tuesday overturned a ban that was imposed by the government last year on the far-right magazine Compact. The court ruled that the evidence did not meet the stringent criteria necessary to shut down its publisher.
Previously, Germany's administration under Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had banned Compact and its publisher, Compact-Magazin GmbH, citing its role as a major right-wing extremist outlet. The magazine was accused of promoting anti-Semitic, conspiratorial, and anti-minority content.
The Federal Administrative Court highlighted constitutional guarantees that protect press freedom, even if the content opposes democratic values. They concluded that while Compact's content is controversial, it does not form the publisher's main function.
