Reviving the Classic: 'Sholay' Unveils Original Ending

Shehzad Sippy reveals that the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay' will be screened in its original version, including a restored ending where Gabbar is killed. Originally, the censor board altered the climactic scene. The restored film will debut at Bologna's Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:01 IST
The beloved classic film 'Sholay', a cornerstone of Indian cinema, is set to return to screens in a restored version featuring its original ending. Shehzad Sippy, involved in the restoration, announced that the iconic villain Gabbar's original fate of being killed will finally be shown.

In 1975, the censor board altered this key scene during India's Emergency, choosing a resolution where Gabbar is captured instead of killed by Sanjeev Kumar's character, Thakur. This change was made to align with political sensitivities of the time.

The uncut version, now six minutes longer, will be showcased at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy, commemorating the film's 50th anniversary. This project, led by the Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt Ltd, aims to recapture the film's original cinematic experience.

