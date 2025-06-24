Left Menu

Natkhat Utsav: Delhi's Young Talents Shine Bright in 40th Edition Festival

The Natkhat Utsav festival in Delhi showcases the artistic talents of government school students in music, dance, theatre, and fine arts. Organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad and NDMC, the event runs from June 23-26, featuring performances and exhibitions, fostering artistic growth and confidence among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:47 IST
Hundreds of schoolchildren from Delhi government schools are taking the stage at Natkhat Utsav, a vibrant cultural festival dedicated to showcasing their artistic talents in music, dance, theatre, and fine arts. Held annually, this 40th edition aims to promote artistic expression and nurture young creative voices across the city.

The festival, spearheaded by the Sahitya Kala Parishad in alliance with the Directorate of Education and New Delhi Municipal Council, kicked off on June 23 at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society in Rafi Marg. Running until June 26, the event offers the public an opportunity to witness the talents cultivated during summer art workshops.

Spanning 44 centres in Delhi government schools, the workshops trained over 2,000 students, focusing on providing quality mentorship in music, dance, theatre, and fine arts. Delhi's Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, emphasized the festival's role in building student confidence and showcasing their creativity. The festival, featuring curated art exhibitions and live stage performances, celebrates emerging creative voices in both classical and contemporary forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

