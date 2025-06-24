Left Menu

Star-Studded Cast Joins Upcoming Psychological Thriller 'Don't Look Inside'

The psychological horror film 'Don't Look Inside' features a stellar cast, including Rachel Nichols and Britt Robertson. Directed by Le Han, the film promises an intense narrative and is set for a 2026 festival premiere. A sequel is already in the works, with plot details under wraps.

The much-anticipated psychological horror film 'Don't Look Inside' has unveiled its star-studded cast. As reported by Deadline, the film will feature Rachel Nichols, Britt Robertson, and Bruce Davison, among others, who will bring their talents to the screen in this chilling new project.

Under the direction of Le Han, known for 'Hellraiser: Origins', the film is produced by Chaos Theory Pictures and aims to be the launching point for a new franchise. While specific plot details remain confidential, it is described as an 'emotionally charged narrative with chilling, franchise-ready mythology,' reminiscent of successful thrillers like 'Talk to Me' and 'Smile'.

Expressing immense confidence in the cast, director Le Han stated, 'Their emotional range and commitment to the story gives this film the gravity and intensity it demands.' The production, which includes producers Todd Slater of Convoke Media and Brandon Franco of Three Olives Productions, is targeting a festival premiere in 2026. A sequel is already being planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

