Assam Amplifies Concert Scene with BookMyShow Partnership

The Assam government has taken a significant step to elevate its cultural footprint by partnering with Bigtree Entertainment, known for its online ticketing platform BookMyShow, to host national and international concerts across the state. This collaboration aims to bolster Assam's image as a burgeoning hub for global entertainment.

During an official ceremony, a pivotal agreement was signed between Bigtree Entertainment and the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance. Sarma highlighted this as a transformative move in Assam's cultural journey, potentially reshaping it into a vibrant concert and events destination.

The Chief Minister outlined the broader economic implications, stating that the 'concert economy' could unlock fresh tourism opportunities and engage the youth. With infrastructure improvements in cities like Guwahati and Dibrugarh, Assam sets the stage for hosting international artists, expanding its cultural and economic horizons.

(With inputs from agencies.)