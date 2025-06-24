Assam Amplifies Concert Scene with BookMyShow Partnership
The Assam government has partnered with Bigtree Entertainment, of BookMyShow fame, to boost national and international musical events in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the collaboration’s potential to redefine Assam’s cultural landscape, opening new avenues for tourism and youth engagement across various cities including Guwahati and Dibrugarh.
The Assam government has taken a significant step to elevate its cultural footprint by partnering with Bigtree Entertainment, known for its online ticketing platform BookMyShow, to host national and international concerts across the state. This collaboration aims to bolster Assam's image as a burgeoning hub for global entertainment.
During an official ceremony, a pivotal agreement was signed between Bigtree Entertainment and the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance. Sarma highlighted this as a transformative move in Assam's cultural journey, potentially reshaping it into a vibrant concert and events destination.
The Chief Minister outlined the broader economic implications, stating that the 'concert economy' could unlock fresh tourism opportunities and engage the youth. With infrastructure improvements in cities like Guwahati and Dibrugarh, Assam sets the stage for hosting international artists, expanding its cultural and economic horizons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
