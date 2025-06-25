Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Voyage to the ISS: India Returns to Space

Shubhanshu Shukla has made history by becoming the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, as part of a commercial mission led by Axiom Space. This remarkable feat comes 41 years after India's Rakesh Sharma made his pioneering space voyage.

Launching from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9, the Axiom-4 mission includes astronauts from Poland and Hungary, accompanied by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. The mission has sparked excitement in Shukla's hometown of Lucknow and across India.

As the astronauts orbit Earth at a swift 7.5 km per second, Shukla proudly represents his nation, aiming to ignite scientific curiosity and innovation. During their 14-day mission, the team will conduct 60 experiments and partake in cultural exchanges through specially prepared meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)