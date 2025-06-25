Left Menu

Forgotten Films: The Silenced Stories of Emergency Era Cinema

During the 21-month Emergency in India, the government imposed strict censorship on arts and cinema. Several films were banned, stalled, or faced scrutiny for their content. Notable films affected included 'Aandhi,' 'Kissa Kursi Ka,' and 'Nasbandi,' among others. Many depicted political realities, leading to their censorship until the Emergency ended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:15 IST
Forgotten Films: The Silenced Stories of Emergency Era Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the 21-month Emergency in India, a strict censorship regime was imposed on the arts and cinema sector. This period witnessed several films being banned, delayed, or scrutinized due to their content, which was deemed sensitive by the authorities.

Among these was the 1975 film 'Aandhi,' directed by Gulzar, which was banned shortly after release due to perceived similarities with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's life. Despite the filmmakers' insistence on its fictional status, the lead character Aarti Devi had noticeable similarities to Gandhi.

Other notable films faced similar fates during the Emergency, such as 'Kissa Kursi Ka' and 'Nasbandi,' both of which were censored heavily for their political undertones. The lifting of these bans only occurred after the Emergency ended, allowing filmmakers to finally present their stories to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025