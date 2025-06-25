Forgotten Films: The Silenced Stories of Emergency Era Cinema

During the 21-month Emergency in India, a strict censorship regime was imposed on the arts and cinema sector. This period witnessed several films being banned, delayed, or scrutinized due to their content, which was deemed sensitive by the authorities.

Among these was the 1975 film 'Aandhi,' directed by Gulzar, which was banned shortly after release due to perceived similarities with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's life. Despite the filmmakers' insistence on its fictional status, the lead character Aarti Devi had noticeable similarities to Gandhi.

Other notable films faced similar fates during the Emergency, such as 'Kissa Kursi Ka' and 'Nasbandi,' both of which were censored heavily for their political undertones. The lifting of these bans only occurred after the Emergency ended, allowing filmmakers to finally present their stories to the public.

