Ryan International Academy's Green Initiative: Planting the Seeds for Future Generations

Ryan International Academy, in partnership with Rotary Bangalore Orchards, launched a tree-planting initiative across four Bengaluru campuses. Over 1,200 fruit-bearing saplings were planted by students as a part of the 'Each One, Plant One' program. The initiative aligns with Dr. AF Pinto's vision for environmental stewardship and climate change prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ryan International Academy, in collaboration with Rotary Bangalore Orchards, has undertaken a substantial tree-planting initiative, aiming to ignite ecological consciousness among students in Bengaluru.

This past week, as part of the 'Each One, Plant One' initiative, students planted over 1,200 fruit-bearing saplings across four campuses.

The effort aligns with the visionary 12-point agenda of Dr. AF Pinto, emphasizing environmental restoration and afforestation as vital tools against climate change.

