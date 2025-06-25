Ryan International Academy's Green Initiative: Planting the Seeds for Future Generations
Ryan International Academy, in partnership with Rotary Bangalore Orchards, launched a tree-planting initiative across four Bengaluru campuses. Over 1,200 fruit-bearing saplings were planted by students as a part of the 'Each One, Plant One' program. The initiative aligns with Dr. AF Pinto's vision for environmental stewardship and climate change prevention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:12 IST
Ryan International Academy, in collaboration with Rotary Bangalore Orchards, has undertaken a substantial tree-planting initiative, aiming to ignite ecological consciousness among students in Bengaluru.
This past week, as part of the 'Each One, Plant One' initiative, students planted over 1,200 fruit-bearing saplings across four campuses.
The effort aligns with the visionary 12-point agenda of Dr. AF Pinto, emphasizing environmental restoration and afforestation as vital tools against climate change.
Advertisement