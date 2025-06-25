Left Menu

Aandhi: The Film That Stirred a Political Storm

In 1975, the film 'Aandhi' faced a ban amid political tensions in India. The movie, featuring a love story intertwined with politics, drew parallels to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, sparking controversy. Despite protests, its release continued after minor adjustments, as documented in Saba Mahmood Bashir's book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:14 IST
Aandhi: The Film That Stirred a Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a twist of cinematic and political intrigue, the 1975 film 'Aandhi' found itself at the center of a storm after its release in India. Set against the backdrop of political elections, the film's narrative follows a love story between a hotel manager and his estranged politician wife, played by Suchitra Sen.

Saba Mahmood Bashir's book, 'Gulzar's Aandhi: Insights into the Film,' delves into the controversy that erupted shortly after the film's release. The resemblance of Sen's character to then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi led to a temporary ban in India, despite the I&B ministry initially finding no objections.

With high political drama on-screen and off, Gulzar recounts the efforts to have the ban lifted, including modifying scenes to distance the character from real-life inspirations. Nevertheless, the striking similarities continued to fuel debates, highlighting the film's enduring intersection with political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025