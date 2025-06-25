Aandhi: The Film That Stirred a Political Storm

In a twist of cinematic and political intrigue, the 1975 film 'Aandhi' found itself at the center of a storm after its release in India. Set against the backdrop of political elections, the film's narrative follows a love story between a hotel manager and his estranged politician wife, played by Suchitra Sen.

Saba Mahmood Bashir's book, 'Gulzar's Aandhi: Insights into the Film,' delves into the controversy that erupted shortly after the film's release. The resemblance of Sen's character to then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi led to a temporary ban in India, despite the I&B ministry initially finding no objections.

With high political drama on-screen and off, Gulzar recounts the efforts to have the ban lifted, including modifying scenes to distance the character from real-life inspirations. Nevertheless, the striking similarities continued to fuel debates, highlighting the film's enduring intersection with political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)