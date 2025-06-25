Left Menu

Crocs Unveils Monsoon Magic: K-Drama Meets Bollywood in Southeast Asia

Crocs launches an immersive campaign in Southeast Asia that celebrates monsoon flair, integrating K-drama themes with Bollywood's vibrancy. Featuring stars Chae Soobin and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the campaign underlines individuality with monsoon-special Jibbitz™ charms and seasonal colors, embodying Crocs' mission of cultural storytelling and bold self-expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:25 IST
In an electrifying new campaign, Crocs, a global leader in casual footwear, is making waves across Southeast Asia, merging beloved cultural elements — the allure of K-dramas and the dynamic spirit of Bollywood. This captivating campaign spans seven markets, including India, China, and Japan, starring popular young actors Chae Soobin and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Employing the classic K-drama trope of 'enemies-to-lovers,' the campaign film expertly intertwines cinematic visuals with cultural storytelling, anchored by the emotional tug of monsoon season. At the core lies a compelling narrative where Crocs and their iconic Jibbitz™ charms become symbols of individuality and connection.

This strategic initiative by Crocs aims to seize the cultural zeitgeist, offering monsoon-special charms and seasonal hues. The campaign not only invites consumers into immersive brand experiences but also underscores Crocs' commitment to celebrating self-expression through fashion-forward innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

