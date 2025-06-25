Remembering the Emergency: Restoring Democracy's Sanctity

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, speaking at 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' in Thyagaraj Stadium, reflected on the 21-month Emergency period as a period of 'shackles of slavery.' This era, marked by significant human rights excesses, remains a haunting memory for many in India.

Shekhawat, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasized the strength of Indian democracy and the restoration of constitutional sanctity in 1977, post the Emergency. The event commemorated 50 years since the Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975.

Attendees, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Delhi officials, saw Amit Shah flagging off a 'Long Live Democracy Yatra' alongside nationwide commemorative events, underscoring the country's commitment to democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)