Remembering the Emergency: Restoring Democracy's Sanctity

The Emergency era is remembered as a 'black period' in Indian history, where a free nation was subjected to a loss of democratic freedoms. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke at an event to mark 50 years since its imposition, highlighting the resilience of Indian democracy and the restoration of constitutional sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:06 IST
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, speaking at 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' in Thyagaraj Stadium, reflected on the 21-month Emergency period as a period of 'shackles of slavery.' This era, marked by significant human rights excesses, remains a haunting memory for many in India.

Shekhawat, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasized the strength of Indian democracy and the restoration of constitutional sanctity in 1977, post the Emergency. The event commemorated 50 years since the Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975.

Attendees, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Delhi officials, saw Amit Shah flagging off a 'Long Live Democracy Yatra' alongside nationwide commemorative events, underscoring the country's commitment to democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

