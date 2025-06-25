Left Menu

Lalit Babu's Triumph: A Chess Grandmaster's Victory in Mumbai

Lalit Babu emerged victorious in the Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess tournament, clinching the title on a tie-break advantage over Mamikon Gharibyan. Babu secured eight points after winning against top seed Lavin Pantsulaia. In the juniors' category, Madhesh Kumar claimed the championship, displaying remarkable skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:28 IST
Indian Grandmaster Lalit Babu clinched the Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess tournament title, overcoming Mamikon Gharibyan of Armenia, thanks to a superior tie-break score on Wednesday.

Babu, after defeating top-seeded Georgian GM Lavin Pantsulaia, amassed eight points. Mamikon Gharibyan also finished with eight points, having won against India's GM Neeloptal Das. Babu's tie-break score of 54.5 to Gharibyan's 54 secured him victory, alongside a reward of Rs 4 lakh. Gharibyan, in second place, received Rs 3 lakh. Notably, India's Deepan Chakravarthy captured fifth place, earning Rs 1.25 lakh.

In junior competitions, India's Candidate Master Madhesh Kumar won the championship, obtaining eight points after defeating Vyom Malhotra. Prodigy Madhesh claimed the title and Rs 2 lakh, with Advik Agrawal and Aansh Nerurkar rounding out the podium. Sannidhi Bhat was honored as the Best Female Player, while Rachit Gurnani and Mysha Perwez were the top Mumbai locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

