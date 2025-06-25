Left Menu

Reflecting on 50 Years Since India's Emergency: A Commitment to Democracy

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, highlighting its impact on democracy. He emphasized the importance of conveying this historical lesson to the younger generation to prevent future dictatorships and reaffirm commitment to democratic values and constitutional morality.

Updated: 25-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an exhibition on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, emphasizing the importance of educating the younger generation about this pivotal event. He described the Emergency as the darkest chapter in India's democratic history.

Sinha highlighted the need to convey the implications of this period to prevent any resurgence of dictatorship, emphasizing the role of younger generations in safeguarding democracy. He noted that the emergency represented a time when civil liberties were severely restricted and constitutional safeguards were breached.

The observance of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' offers an opportunity to reflect and renew the nation's commitment to democratic values. Sinha honored victims of the Emergency era, stressing the importance of dedication to deepening democratic foundations for national success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

