Cosmic Celebration in Ladakh: Inaugural Astro Festival Set to Amaze

The Union Territory of Ladakh is set to host its first Astro festival, offering attendees an exceptional cosmic experience. Organized by Leh's Department of Tourism and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the festival will feature daytime seminars and nighttime stargazing at the University of Ladakh Campus on June 27 and 28.

Residents and visitors to the Union Territory of Ladakh have the unique chance to delve into the wonders of the universe at the first-ever Astro festival, beginning later this week. Announced on Wednesday, the festival is a collaborative effort between the Leh Department of Tourism and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

Taking place on June 27 and 28 at the University of Ladakh Campus, the event promises a combination of academic enrichment and nightly celestial observations. Participants can engage in expert-led seminars during the day and enjoy stargazing sessions through telescopes once night falls.

In preparation for the festival, Leh Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh Donk held a meeting, instructing relevant departments to execute their responsibilities effectively and ensure timely arrangements. Donk emphasized that collaborative efforts are key to the festival's success.

