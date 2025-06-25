Cosmic Celebration in Ladakh: Inaugural Astro Festival Set to Amaze

Residents and visitors to the Union Territory of Ladakh have the unique chance to delve into the wonders of the universe at the first-ever Astro festival, beginning later this week. Announced on Wednesday, the festival is a collaborative effort between the Leh Department of Tourism and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

Taking place on June 27 and 28 at the University of Ladakh Campus, the event promises a combination of academic enrichment and nightly celestial observations. Participants can engage in expert-led seminars during the day and enjoy stargazing sessions through telescopes once night falls.

In preparation for the festival, Leh Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh Donk held a meeting, instructing relevant departments to execute their responsibilities effectively and ensure timely arrangements. Donk emphasized that collaborative efforts are key to the festival's success.