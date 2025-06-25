Left Menu

Kerala High Court Pauses Action on Hema Committee Cases

The Kerala High Court has halted further investigation into 35 cases related to sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, originally based on the Justice Hema Committee report. The court’s decision follows the lack of victim statements and anticipates more discussion during a planned Film Conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has decided to pause any further action on 35 cases originating from the Justice Hema Committee report. This announcement came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reported that no victims opted to provide statements to support the charges.

The Justice Hema Committee was formed after a high-profile 2017 actress assault case to investigate allegations of sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry. Despite the extensive investigation, the SIT found it challenging to proceed without direct testimony from alleged victims.

The court highlighted the upcoming Film Conclave organized by the state government in early August 2025 and rescheduled consideration of related petitions for August 13. The full panel report was filed with the Kerala High Court and then transferred to the SIT for probing allegations of abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

