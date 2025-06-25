Left Menu

Kajol Explores Maternal Fears in Mythological Horror Debut 'Maa'

Kajol discusses motherhood, parenting, and her role in 'Maa', which blends mythology and horror. The film depicts a mother's struggle against ancient evils, drawing parallels to the real-life challenges and pressures mothers face. Directed by Vishal Furia, it releases on June 27, 2025, in multiple languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:26 IST
Kajol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Divya Malhotra — As actress Kajol prepares for the release of her mythological horror debut 'Maa', she delves into a unique fear only mothers understand.

In an interview with ANI, she shared her insights on motherhood's balance between protection and independence, drawing parallels with her character's journey. Kajol reflected on parenting with the wisdom of experience, explaining, "My children are older now. I've taught them many skills, so I must trust my upbringing. It's time for them to learn and practice their lessons." This philosophy mirrors the theme of 'Maa', a film about a mother's battle with ancient evils to shield her daughter.

In reality, Kajol asserts that parenting teenagers requires listening as much as guidance. "Just listening can bridge viewpoints," she noted, emphasizing the power of listening in parenting.

Kajol candidly described the vulnerable period of early motherhood, stating, "The child's birth is also the mother's birth." She revealed the immense pressure on mothers to prove their worth. Kajol likened this relentless strength to her role in 'Maa', confronting supernatural forces intertwined with mythology and legacy.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jio Studios, 'Maa' is Kajol's first horror film, blending mythology with an emotional narrative. The story revolves around a cursed tree haunted by spirits, turning a mother-daughter road trip into a horrific encounter. Featuring Ronit Roy and more, 'Maa' embarks on a gripping journey of mythology and horror, set to release on June 27, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

