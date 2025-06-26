Glastonbury Kicks Off, Bollywood Vibes in Louis Vuitton Runway, and Disney's Hercules Hits London
Entertainment is buzzing with Glastonbury Festival welcoming music lovers, Louis Vuitton unveiling India-inspired fashion, Brad Pitt's F1 movie impressing with authenticity, and Disney launching 'Hercules' on London's West End. Each event adds a unique flavor to a vibrant global entertainment scene.
The world's most iconic greenfield music festival, Glastonbury, has thrown open its gates at Worthy Farm, southwest England, to a throng of 200,000 ticket holders. Attendees are set to enjoy performances from music juggernauts like Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, and Charli XCX. In a heartfelt return, festival organizer Emily Eavis, alongside her father and festival founder Michael, expressed joy at the arrival of the first wave of revelers.
In a fashionable twist, Pharrell Williams, the creative director for Louis Vuitton's men's line, infused his latest spring-summer 2026 collection with an Indian flair. The showcase took place at Paris's Pompidou Centre, drawing a high-profile audience including Beyonce, Jay-Z, and LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, underscoring the brand's global influence.
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's latest venture into the world of Formula One in his new movie 'F1' has captivated audiences with its realistic portrayal of the sport. The film, featuring genre-defying scenes shot during actual Grand Prix weekends, promises a mix of romance and humor. In the realm of theater, Disney has launched its stage adaptation of 'Hercules' in London, bringing the legendary ancient Greek story back to life at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
