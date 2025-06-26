Left Menu

Denis Villeneuve to Direct New James Bond Film: A New Era Begins

Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve will helm the next James Bond film under Amazon's MGM Studios. Villeneuve, known for films like 'Sicario' and 'Dune,' promises to uphold the Bond legacy. The franchise is yet to announce a new lead actor following Daniel Craig's last appearance in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:24 IST
Denis Villeneuve

Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the upcoming James Bond film, as confirmed by Amazon's MGM Studios on Wednesday. The Canadian director, celebrated for his work on 'Sicario,' 'Dune,' and 'Blade Runner 2049,' will take on Hollywood's emblematic spy series.

Villeneuve, who has been nominated for Oscars for 'Arrival' and 'Dune,' expressed his dedication to preserving the Bond legacy. 'To me, he's sacred territory,' Villeneuve stated. This project marks the first entry in the series under Amazon's joint venture with longstanding rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The casting of a lead actor to succeed Daniel Craig remains pending, following Craig's departure after 'No Time to Die,' a film that garnered close to $800 million globally. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also attached to the anticipated project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

