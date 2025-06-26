Left Menu

Glastonbury Kicks Off, Louis Vuitton's Indian Influence, and More in Entertainment

The Glastonbury Festival in the UK welcomes 200,000 attendees with performances by top artists. Louis Vuitton showcases an India-inspired collection in Paris, attracting big names like Beyonce and Jay-Z. Brad Pitt's new F1 movie blends racing history with storytelling, while Disney debuts a 'Hercules' musical in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:27 IST
The gates have opened for the UK's renowned Glastonbury Festival, inviting 200,000 attendees to enjoy a lineup featuring artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart. The festival's organizer, Emily Eavis, expressed her joy in welcoming attendees alongside her father, Michael Eavis, who founded the event back in 1970.

In Paris, Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams unveiled a spring-summer 2026 collection influenced by Indian fashion at the Pompidou Centre. Celebrities like Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted front row, witnessing the fusion of cultures under the eye of LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault.

Hollywood meets motor racing in Brad Pitt's latest F1 film, where real-life elements of the sport's history are intertwined with imaginative storytelling. Meanwhile, London's theatre scene comes alive with Disney's stage adaptation of 'Hercules', bringing the cherished 1997 animation to performance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

