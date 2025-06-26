Left Menu

Navigating Grief: The Aftermath of the AI-171 Crash

Two weeks after the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, families are grappling with the aftermath as psychiatrists work tirelessly to guide them through stages of grief. Amidst emotional turmoil and disbelief, psychiatric support is crucial, helping them navigate denial, anger, and acceptance following the devastating tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:24 IST
Navigating Grief: The Aftermath of the AI-171 Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, families find themselves ensnared in an emotional quagmire, requiring extensive psychiatric intervention. The tragic incident not only claimed lives but also imposed a heavy mental toll on survivors and families.

Days following the incident, the Department of Psychiatry at B J Medical College sprang into action, deploying a team of specialists to aid grieving families. They faced the daunting task of navigating the five stages of grief—denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance—in hopes of providing psychological first aid to those affected.

Dr. Minakshi Parikh and her team employed empathetic listening and strategic counseling to address survivor's guilt and PTSD, offering solace amidst chaos. This was a crucial anchor for many, as uncertainty and emotional exhaustion threatened to overwhelm coping mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025