Navigating Grief: The Aftermath of the AI-171 Crash

In the aftermath of the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, families find themselves ensnared in an emotional quagmire, requiring extensive psychiatric intervention. The tragic incident not only claimed lives but also imposed a heavy mental toll on survivors and families.

Days following the incident, the Department of Psychiatry at B J Medical College sprang into action, deploying a team of specialists to aid grieving families. They faced the daunting task of navigating the five stages of grief—denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance—in hopes of providing psychological first aid to those affected.

Dr. Minakshi Parikh and her team employed empathetic listening and strategic counseling to address survivor's guilt and PTSD, offering solace amidst chaos. This was a crucial anchor for many, as uncertainty and emotional exhaustion threatened to overwhelm coping mechanisms.

