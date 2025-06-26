Divine Rejuvenation: Rath Yatra Witnesses Nabajouban Celebration
Thousands gathered at Odisha's Puri for the Nabajouban darshan, where deities reappeared at the Jagannath Temple. Following a fortnight in isolation post-bathing rituals, the deities adorned special attire. Security was heightened with the deployment of NSG commandos and AI-enabled cameras to ensure a smooth Rath Yatra.
- Country:
- India
Amidst a sea of devotees, the sacred city of Puri in Odisha witnessed a grand spectacle as thousands flocked to partake in the Nabajouban darshan ahead of the famed Rath Yatra. The event marked the reappearance of sibling deities, who stepped back into the public eye after a fortnight in isolation.
At the crack of dawn, devotees gathered at the Singha Dwar, eager for a glimpse of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath in their youthful avatars on the Ratna Bedi. This ritual symbolizes the rejuvenation of the deities, whose appearances were withheld following bathing rituals that signify divine ailments.
To ensure safety and smooth proceedings, a massive security detail was deployed, including NSG commandos and 275 AI-enabled cameras. As the three ornate chariots await their journey down the Grand Road, the city's readiness underscores the spiritual and logistical magnitude of the Rath Yatra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rath Yatra
- Jagannath Temple
- Nabajouban darshan
- Odisha
- Puri
- security
- NSG
- AI cameras
- chariots
- festival
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Debate on India's Security Strategy Post-Pahalgam
Bulldozers Roll in Govindpuri: Demolition Drive Shakes Bhoomiheen Camp
Manhunt in Samba: Security Forces on High Alert
India's Social Security Surge: A Decade of Transformation
Puri's Sacred Snana Purnima Ritual Ushers in Grand Rath Yatra Preparations