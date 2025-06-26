Left Menu

Divine Rejuvenation: Rath Yatra Witnesses Nabajouban Celebration

Thousands gathered at Odisha's Puri for the Nabajouban darshan, where deities reappeared at the Jagannath Temple. Following a fortnight in isolation post-bathing rituals, the deities adorned special attire. Security was heightened with the deployment of NSG commandos and AI-enabled cameras to ensure a smooth Rath Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:04 IST
Divine Rejuvenation: Rath Yatra Witnesses Nabajouban Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a sea of devotees, the sacred city of Puri in Odisha witnessed a grand spectacle as thousands flocked to partake in the Nabajouban darshan ahead of the famed Rath Yatra. The event marked the reappearance of sibling deities, who stepped back into the public eye after a fortnight in isolation.

At the crack of dawn, devotees gathered at the Singha Dwar, eager for a glimpse of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath in their youthful avatars on the Ratna Bedi. This ritual symbolizes the rejuvenation of the deities, whose appearances were withheld following bathing rituals that signify divine ailments.

To ensure safety and smooth proceedings, a massive security detail was deployed, including NSG commandos and 275 AI-enabled cameras. As the three ornate chariots await their journey down the Grand Road, the city's readiness underscores the spiritual and logistical magnitude of the Rath Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025