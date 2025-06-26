Divine Rejuvenation: Rath Yatra Witnesses Nabajouban Celebration

Amidst a sea of devotees, the sacred city of Puri in Odisha witnessed a grand spectacle as thousands flocked to partake in the Nabajouban darshan ahead of the famed Rath Yatra. The event marked the reappearance of sibling deities, who stepped back into the public eye after a fortnight in isolation.

At the crack of dawn, devotees gathered at the Singha Dwar, eager for a glimpse of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath in their youthful avatars on the Ratna Bedi. This ritual symbolizes the rejuvenation of the deities, whose appearances were withheld following bathing rituals that signify divine ailments.

To ensure safety and smooth proceedings, a massive security detail was deployed, including NSG commandos and 275 AI-enabled cameras. As the three ornate chariots await their journey down the Grand Road, the city's readiness underscores the spiritual and logistical magnitude of the Rath Yatra.

