Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates for Indian Language Unity During Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the harmony of Hindi and other Indian languages during the golden jubilee celebrations of the official language department. He encouraged state governments to provide education in local languages and highlighted the importance of pride in one's vernacular as a key to cultural self-esteem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:06 IST
Amit Shah Advocates for Indian Language Unity During Golden Jubilee Celebrations
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the golden jubilee of the Center's official language department, reaffirmed that Hindi is not only unopposed to other Indian languages but is in unity with them. Shah encouraged state governments to consider local language education, with central support for administrative use.

Highlighting the importance of breaking free from colonial chains in language preference, Shah urged Indians to glorify and express pride in their native tongues. He noted that language transcends communication and embodies the soul of the nation, urging citizens to shed the remnants of the 'slavery mentality.'

Acknowledging the 50-year journey of promoting Indian languages, Shah extended his congratulations to proponents of vernaculars and envisioned a future where the official language plays a pivotal role in the nation's cultural reawakening by its independence centenary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025