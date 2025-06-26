Amit Shah Advocates for Indian Language Unity During Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the golden jubilee of the Center's official language department, reaffirmed that Hindi is not only unopposed to other Indian languages but is in unity with them. Shah encouraged state governments to consider local language education, with central support for administrative use.

Highlighting the importance of breaking free from colonial chains in language preference, Shah urged Indians to glorify and express pride in their native tongues. He noted that language transcends communication and embodies the soul of the nation, urging citizens to shed the remnants of the 'slavery mentality.'

Acknowledging the 50-year journey of promoting Indian languages, Shah extended his congratulations to proponents of vernaculars and envisioned a future where the official language plays a pivotal role in the nation's cultural reawakening by its independence centenary.

(With inputs from agencies.)