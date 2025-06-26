Amit Shah Advocates for Unity Through Indian Languages
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of Indian languages as a tool for unity at a language department event. He noted past attempts to divide India through language were unsuccessful. Shah stressed Hindi's role as a friend, not a rival, to other Indian languages.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the critical role of Indian languages in fostering national unity. Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the official language department, Shah argued that past attempts to divide India through linguistic differences have failed. Instead, Indian languages should serve as a unifying force.
Shah underscored that Hindi is not a competitor to other Indian languages but a companion. He called for administrative functions to be conducted in native languages to better align with the nation's spirit and self-respect.
The minister urged all state governments to support education in native languages, especially for medical and engineering disciplines. He praised the administration for conducting national entrance exams in multiple Indian languages, indicating a bright future for linguistic diversity.
