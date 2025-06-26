Abhishek Bachchan Embarks on Heartfelt Journey in 'Kalidhar Lapata'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan advocates for relentless refinement in performance with every project. He believes that an actor's latest work should be their finest, striving for notable progression throughout their career.

Bachchan, soon to star in the poignant film 'Kalidhar Lapata', takes on the challenging role of a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss and abandonment. The film, directed by Madhumita, weaves a narrative of friendship and self-discovery as he connects with Ballu, a resilient young orphan navigating the bustling streets of India.

While filming in Madhya Pradesh, Bachchan appreciated the enchanting experience and enjoyed the familial ties to his maternal home in Bhopal. He commended child actor Daivik, who portrayed Ballu, noting the invaluable lessons learned from working with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)