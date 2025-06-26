Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan Embarks on Heartfelt Journey in 'Kalidhar Lapata'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan emphasizes continuous improvement with each project. In 'Kalidhar Lapata', he portrays a man battling memory loss, forming a bond with an orphaned child, Ballu. Together, they embark on adventures, finding life's purpose. He cherishes qualities from each role and values collaboration with young talents.

Updated: 26-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:34 IST
Performer
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Abhishek Bachchan advocates for relentless refinement in performance with every project. He believes that an actor's latest work should be their finest, striving for notable progression throughout their career.

Bachchan, soon to star in the poignant film 'Kalidhar Lapata', takes on the challenging role of a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss and abandonment. The film, directed by Madhumita, weaves a narrative of friendship and self-discovery as he connects with Ballu, a resilient young orphan navigating the bustling streets of India.

While filming in Madhya Pradesh, Bachchan appreciated the enchanting experience and enjoyed the familial ties to his maternal home in Bhopal. He commended child actor Daivik, who portrayed Ballu, noting the invaluable lessons learned from working with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

