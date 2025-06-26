Rithala Blaze: Tragic Inferno at Delhi Manufacturing Unit

A devastating fire in Delhi's Rithala area tragically claimed four lives and injured three others after engulfing a multi-storey manufacturing unit, police revealed on Thursday.

The inferno erupted on the evening of June 24 at Rana Complex, where several small-scale factories operated across its four floors. Among the deceased, Dalip Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been identified, while DNA testing is underway to identify the remaining three severely charred victims.

Authorities have registered a case and commenced investigations under multiple sections, including Negligent Conduct with respect to fire, Act endangering human life, and Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder, to determine the cause and responsibility for the deadly blaze.

