Rithala Blaze: Tragic Inferno at Delhi Manufacturing Unit
A devastating fire in Delhi's Rithala area engulfed a manufacturing unit, resulting in four deaths and three injuries. One victim, Dalip Singh, has been identified, while DNA tests are being conducted to identify the other deceased. Police have initiated a case regarding the incident.
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire in Delhi's Rithala area tragically claimed four lives and injured three others after engulfing a multi-storey manufacturing unit, police revealed on Thursday.
The inferno erupted on the evening of June 24 at Rana Complex, where several small-scale factories operated across its four floors. Among the deceased, Dalip Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been identified, while DNA testing is underway to identify the remaining three severely charred victims.
Authorities have registered a case and commenced investigations under multiple sections, including Negligent Conduct with respect to fire, Act endangering human life, and Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder, to determine the cause and responsibility for the deadly blaze.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rithala
- Delhi
- fire
- manufacturing
- blaze
- DNA
- victims
- police
- identification
- tragedy
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentences in Chhattisgarh Kidnapping Case
Blaze Smolders in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Lobby: Quick Response Prevents Major Damage
G-DRAGON's Epic Return: Macau's Stage Set Ablaze
Austria Mourns: Silent Tribute for Graz School Shooting Victims
Tripura CM Manik Saha Offers Rs 4 Lakh Aid to Families of Drowning Victims