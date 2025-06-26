Left Menu

Rithala Blaze: Tragic Inferno at Delhi Manufacturing Unit

A devastating fire in Delhi's Rithala area engulfed a manufacturing unit, resulting in four deaths and three injuries. One victim, Dalip Singh, has been identified, while DNA tests are being conducted to identify the other deceased. Police have initiated a case regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:30 IST
Rithala Blaze: Tragic Inferno at Delhi Manufacturing Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in Delhi's Rithala area tragically claimed four lives and injured three others after engulfing a multi-storey manufacturing unit, police revealed on Thursday.

The inferno erupted on the evening of June 24 at Rana Complex, where several small-scale factories operated across its four floors. Among the deceased, Dalip Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been identified, while DNA testing is underway to identify the remaining three severely charred victims.

Authorities have registered a case and commenced investigations under multiple sections, including Negligent Conduct with respect to fire, Act endangering human life, and Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder, to determine the cause and responsibility for the deadly blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025