Regret Over Banning 'Dangal': A Minister's Reflection on Cultural Impact

Maryam Aurangzeb, a senior minister in Pakistan's Punjab province, regrets not allowing 'Dangal' to screen in Pakistan in 2017. As federal information minister, she mistakenly approved its ban without viewing the film, which she later realized was inspirational, especially for girls in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:32 IST
Maryam Aurangzeb, a prominent minister in Pakistan's Punjab province, has expressed her regret over the decision to ban Aamir Khan's film 'Dangal' in the country in 2017. As she recalled, the decision, made shortly after her appointment as the federal information minister, was based on recommendations from the censor board and her ministerial colleagues.

Aurangzeb admitted that she had not watched the film at the time of the decision. Only a year and a half later did she view 'Dangal' and realize the ban was a mistake. The film, which holds significant inspirational value for young girls, could have resonated strongly with audiences in Pakistan.

While Indian films enjoyed substantial popularity and business success in Pakistani cinemas from 2008 to 2019, a government ban on their screening has been in place since 2019. This decision has impacted numerous cinemas that have struggled to thrive solely on Hollywood content, given the low production quality of local films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

