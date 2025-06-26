Left Menu

Unity in Tradition: Collaborative Preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a meeting with political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to discuss the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra slated for July 3. The meeting emphasized the socio-cultural duties of Jammu and Kashmir stakeholders in ensuring the success of this traditional pilgrimage.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday led discussions with political leaders on the preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, an event considered a significant socio-cultural event in the region.

The meeting, held at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, featured prominent figures like Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other political leaders, emphasizing the importance of joint effort to ensure the successful conduct of the pilgrimage commencing July 3.

Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari, highlighted the importance of balancing the interests of the local community while ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience, underscoring the significance of the Yatra in Kashmiri tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

