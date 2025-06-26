Left Menu

A Historic Step: India's Second Journey to the Stars

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force made history as the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station, joining a multi-national crew aboard the ISS. This marks the first Indian space mission since Rakesh Sharma in 1984, embarking on a 14-day scientific venture.

Updated: 26-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:19 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic moment for India, IAF test pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday became the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station. Accompanied by three other astronauts, Shukla entered the orbital laboratory, marking a significant achievement in India's space exploration efforts.

At just 39 years old, Shukla becomes the 634th person to travel to space. His mission marks the first Indian visit to the ISS in 41 years since Rakesh Sharma's historic flight in 1984. Upon arrival, Shukla expressed gratitude and patriotism with a heartfelt 'Jai Hind Jai Bharat'.

During their two-week mission, Shukla and his colleagues plan to engage in an array of scientific experiments. The astronaut's journey to the ISS was warmly celebrated in his hometown of Lucknow, with families, friends, and onlookers applauding his achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

