Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Reviving Classic Bollywood Romance

The much-anticipated romantic film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', featuring Vikrant Massey and newcomer Shanaya Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on July 11. The actors shared insights on their experiences and enthusiasm for the movie, highlighting what makes it special to them.

In an interview with ANI, Shanaya Kapoor, making her Bollywood debut, expressed a profound connection to her character Saba. She remarked, "My role is very special. I am playing Saba. I have learnt a lot from Saba. There is a lot of difference between me and her. Sometimes it's just about portraying a character, but Saba has a unique development in the film that resonates with me. I hope the audience will share this sentiment."

Vikrant Massey expressed his excitement, noting the film's nostalgic charm. He stated, "'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' revives the essence of old-school Bollywood romance, a genre we seldom witness these days. Playing such a role for the first time is a delightful experience." The film is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, and directed by Santosh Singh, with the script crafted by Mansi Bagla.

(With inputs from agencies.)