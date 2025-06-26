Left Menu

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Reviving Classic Bollywood Romance

The highly-anticipated romantic movie 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' starring Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, releases in theaters on July 11. The actors discuss their experiences and the film's unique appeal. Kapoor finds deep connection with her character Saba, while Massey cherishes the return to old-school Bollywood romance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:15 IST
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Reviving Classic Bollywood Romance
Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated romantic film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', featuring Vikrant Massey and newcomer Shanaya Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on July 11. The actors shared insights on their experiences and enthusiasm for the movie, highlighting what makes it special to them.

In an interview with ANI, Shanaya Kapoor, making her Bollywood debut, expressed a profound connection to her character Saba. She remarked, "My role is very special. I am playing Saba. I have learnt a lot from Saba. There is a lot of difference between me and her. Sometimes it's just about portraying a character, but Saba has a unique development in the film that resonates with me. I hope the audience will share this sentiment."

Vikrant Massey expressed his excitement, noting the film's nostalgic charm. He stated, "'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' revives the essence of old-school Bollywood romance, a genre we seldom witness these days. Playing such a role for the first time is a delightful experience." The film is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, and directed by Santosh Singh, with the script crafted by Mansi Bagla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025