Stars Align at Glastonbury and Venice: A Week of Glamour and Farewells

Vogue's long-standing editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, announced her decision to step down from her role as the head of American Vogue, after serving nearly 40 years, marking the end of an era in fashion. Wintour has been instrumental in shaping fashion trends and has significantly contributed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with over $300 million in raised funds.

The Glastonbury Festival, renowned as the world's largest greenfield music extravaganza, welcomed approximately 200,000 eager attendees. Headlining acts include Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart. The event's origins date back to 1970 and are still guided by Emily Eavis and her father Michael, the founder.

Fashion took center stage in Paris with Louis Vuitton's latest collection by Pharrell Williams, featuring Indian motifs. Meanwhile, in Venice, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding celebrations were a spectacle, drawing celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates. In London, Disney's 'Hercules' musical delighted audiences with its transition from animated film to stage production.

