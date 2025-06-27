Digha's Divine Sojourn: Rath Yatra Begins Amid Global Devotion

The vibrant Rath Yatra festival is set to commence in Digha, West Bengal, where deities from the newly constructed Jagannath temple will be escorted on elaborately decorated chariots. Local authorities are meticulously organizing the event to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees.

A fleet of three chariots will grace the streets at 2:30 pm, marking the highlight of the festival route. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will partake in the ceremonial sweeping of the 750 km path, a revered tradition performed with a golden broom.

The event has drawn devotees from around the world. Over 50 countries are represented, with pilgrims engaging in cultural activities and culinary offerings. Unique among Jagannath temples, Digha allows foreign participation, enriching the festival's international appeal.

