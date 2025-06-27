Digha's Grand Rath Yatra: A Global Confluence of Devotion
The Rath Yatra in Digha, West Bengal, features the idols of Lord Jagannath and his siblings starting their annual journey. Thousands are expected to attend the festival, including foreign devotees. The event's grand processional route is decorated with captivating temple-themed designs, and the administration is prepared for a smooth celebration.
Rath Yatra in Digha, West Bengal, is set to commence with the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra placed in front of the new temple. Thousands of devotees, including international participants, are gathering for the significant event.
The festival's preparations are nearing completion, with the journey's route meticulously planned. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by monks, will partake in the sweeping ritual before the chariots begin their journey at 2:30 pm.
The seaside town is intricately decorated with temple-themed motifs, captivating pilgrims who are requested to remain behind barricades during the procession. The festival signifies a unique gathering, with devotees offering specialties from across 50 countries.
