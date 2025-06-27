Digha's Grand Rath Yatra: A Global Confluence of Devotion

Rath Yatra in Digha, West Bengal, is set to commence with the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra placed in front of the new temple. Thousands of devotees, including international participants, are gathering for the significant event.

The festival's preparations are nearing completion, with the journey's route meticulously planned. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by monks, will partake in the sweeping ritual before the chariots begin their journey at 2:30 pm.

The seaside town is intricately decorated with temple-themed motifs, captivating pilgrims who are requested to remain behind barricades during the procession. The festival signifies a unique gathering, with devotees offering specialties from across 50 countries.

