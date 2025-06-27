Left Menu

Digha's Grand Rath Yatra: A Global Confluence of Devotion

The Rath Yatra in Digha, West Bengal, features the idols of Lord Jagannath and his siblings starting their annual journey. Thousands are expected to attend the festival, including foreign devotees. The event's grand processional route is decorated with captivating temple-themed designs, and the administration is prepared for a smooth celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:29 IST
Digha's Grand Rath Yatra: A Global Confluence of Devotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rath Yatra in Digha, West Bengal, is set to commence with the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra placed in front of the new temple. Thousands of devotees, including international participants, are gathering for the significant event.

The festival's preparations are nearing completion, with the journey's route meticulously planned. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by monks, will partake in the sweeping ritual before the chariots begin their journey at 2:30 pm.

The seaside town is intricately decorated with temple-themed motifs, captivating pilgrims who are requested to remain behind barricades during the procession. The festival signifies a unique gathering, with devotees offering specialties from across 50 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025