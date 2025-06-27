Asha Bhosle Pays Heartfelt Tribute to RD Burman on 86th Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of RD Burman's 86th birth anniversary, celebrated singer Asha Bhosle visited his residence to honor his legacy. Asha Bhosle, who annually commemorates her late husband's birth anniversary, was accompanied by Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, and several devoted fans of the iconic musician.

The homage included offering flowers and a garland at a harmonium, symbolizing Burman's illustrious musical career. Asha Bhosle shared poignant memories of her musical journey with the man affectionately known as Pancham Da, lamenting his absence while celebrating his enduring influence on Indian music.

Burman, also a celebrated singer, left an indelible mark on Bollywood with compositions for over 300 films. Despite challenges, including struggles with alcohol, RD Burman's partnership with Asha Bhosle in both life and music remains legendary. The couple married in 1980, after years of professional collaboration and personal persuasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)