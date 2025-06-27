Left Menu

Asha Bhosle Pays Heartfelt Tribute to RD Burman on 86th Birth Anniversary

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle visited RD Burman's residence to honor his memory on his 86th birth anniversary. Joined by Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, she celebrated the legendary musician's lasting impact on the Indian music industry, expressing her enduring love and admiration for her late husband and collaborative partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:52 IST
Asha Bhosle Pays Heartfelt Tribute to RD Burman on 86th Birth Anniversary
Asha Bhosle and Minister Ashish Selar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of RD Burman's 86th birth anniversary, celebrated singer Asha Bhosle visited his residence to honor his legacy. Asha Bhosle, who annually commemorates her late husband's birth anniversary, was accompanied by Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, and several devoted fans of the iconic musician.

The homage included offering flowers and a garland at a harmonium, symbolizing Burman's illustrious musical career. Asha Bhosle shared poignant memories of her musical journey with the man affectionately known as Pancham Da, lamenting his absence while celebrating his enduring influence on Indian music.

Burman, also a celebrated singer, left an indelible mark on Bollywood with compositions for over 300 films. Despite challenges, including struggles with alcohol, RD Burman's partnership with Asha Bhosle in both life and music remains legendary. The couple married in 1980, after years of professional collaboration and personal persuasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025