Left Menu

Indian Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan Invited to Oscars Voting Panel

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited Indian actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan to join its Oscar voting members. Alongside them, several celebrities, including Kieran Culkin and Ariana Grande, were also invited, reflecting the Academy's commitment to diversity and global cinematic perspectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:07 IST
Indian Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan Invited to Oscars Voting Panel
(L-R) Kamal Haasan, Mikey Madison, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ariana Grande and Gilian Anderson (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has extended invitations to Indian cinema icons Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan, offering them the opportunity to serve as voting members for the esteemed Oscars. This move has been reported by Variety, which also highlighted that recent Oscar winner Kieran Culkin and Mikey Madison are among those invited. Joining them are nominees like Ariana Grande, Fernanda Torres, Sebastian Stan, and Jeremy Strong, bringing the total number of distinguished invitees to 534.

Celebrating their significant contributions to filmmaking, Haasan and Khurrana reflect a vibrant mosaic of talent and global cinematic perspectives. Ayushmann Khurrana is acclaimed for his roles in standout films such as 'Andhadhun', 'Vicky Donor', 'Bala', and 'Article 15', noted Variety. Kamal Haasan, revered as a legendary figure in Indian cinema, boasts over three decades of impactful work and continues to earn acclaim. Variety noted that his recent collaboration was 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam. If all invitations are accepted, the Academy's membership will swell to 11,120, with 10,143 as voting members.

The invitations, encompassing contributors from 60 countries outside the U.S., signal an expanding international focus for the Academy. In a joint statement to Variety, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed excitement about the diverse new class joining the Academy, enriching its global mission. Invitees join one of 19 Academy branches or as Associates, with voting rights in Oscar categories and eligibility in governance elections for branch members, but not for Associate members. Among the noteworthy invitees are filmmakers who have been asked to decide on a specific branch, including Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat, and others. Several other celebrities, like Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, have also been extended invitations, marking a significant moment for the Academy's outreach efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025