Indian Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan Invited to Oscars Voting Panel

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has extended invitations to Indian cinema icons Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan, offering them the opportunity to serve as voting members for the esteemed Oscars. This move has been reported by Variety, which also highlighted that recent Oscar winner Kieran Culkin and Mikey Madison are among those invited. Joining them are nominees like Ariana Grande, Fernanda Torres, Sebastian Stan, and Jeremy Strong, bringing the total number of distinguished invitees to 534.

Celebrating their significant contributions to filmmaking, Haasan and Khurrana reflect a vibrant mosaic of talent and global cinematic perspectives. Ayushmann Khurrana is acclaimed for his roles in standout films such as 'Andhadhun', 'Vicky Donor', 'Bala', and 'Article 15', noted Variety. Kamal Haasan, revered as a legendary figure in Indian cinema, boasts over three decades of impactful work and continues to earn acclaim. Variety noted that his recent collaboration was 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam. If all invitations are accepted, the Academy's membership will swell to 11,120, with 10,143 as voting members.

The invitations, encompassing contributors from 60 countries outside the U.S., signal an expanding international focus for the Academy. In a joint statement to Variety, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed excitement about the diverse new class joining the Academy, enriching its global mission. Invitees join one of 19 Academy branches or as Associates, with voting rights in Oscar categories and eligibility in governance elections for branch members, but not for Associate members. Among the noteworthy invitees are filmmakers who have been asked to decide on a specific branch, including Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat, and others. Several other celebrities, like Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, have also been extended invitations, marking a significant moment for the Academy's outreach efforts.

