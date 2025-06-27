Rath Yatra in Digha: A Cultural Divide Over Barricades
The West Bengal government's decision to barricade the Rath Yatra route in Digha evoked mixed reactions from devotees. While some appreciated the opportunity to touch the chariot ropes, others were disheartened by the restrictions. The new Jagannath Dham temple attracted both cultural interest and political controversy.
The West Bengal government's decision to barricade the Rath Yatra route in Digha evoked mixed reactions from the thousands of devotees who attended. Barricades were put in place to maintain order, allowing devotees to touch chariot ropes without stepping onto the road, a move announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Constructed as a replica of the Puri temple, the new Jagannath Dham cultural center has drawn both interest and opposition. Despite the efforts to manage crowds, some devotees like Nayan Mondal expressed disappointment over restricted access, longing for the traditional participatory experience of Rath Yatras across the state.
Rekha Sharma from Jamshedpur found satisfaction in viewing the deity from a distance, while Dulal Chandra Ghosh voiced concerns over communication lags from the authorities. Despite differing views, the event marked a significant cultural moment in Digha, with local vendors benefiting economically from the increased footfall.
