Gurinder Chadha's New Cricket Film: A Celebration of Rivalry and Unity

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, renowned for her groundbreaking work on 'Bend It Like Beckham', has released a new film trailer promoting the England-India women's cricket series. This project, a collaboration with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), aims to celebrate the rivalry and unity between the teams.

The three-minute film captures the essence of the upcoming matches, with five T20Is and three ODIs scheduled. Chadha, inspired by her father's love for the game, expresses excitement at spotlighting women's sports and wishes both teams well in the series, which begins at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Featuring iconic cricket moments and stars such as Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight, the film pays homage to legendary games and seeks to generate enthusiasm for the upcoming ICC T20 Women's World Cup in 2026, held on home soil. ECB's Clare Connor praises Chadha's ability to highlight women's sport through cinema.

