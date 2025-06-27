Left Menu

Gurinder Chadha's New Cricket Film: A Celebration of Rivalry and Unity

Acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha unveils a new film trailer promoting the England-India women's cricket series. Known for 'Bend It Like Beckham', Chadha's latest work highlights cultural unity and intense rivalry. Featuring iconic moments, the film marks a collaboration with the ECB and sets the stage for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:43 IST
Gurinder Chadha's New Cricket Film: A Celebration of Rivalry and Unity
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, renowned for her groundbreaking work on 'Bend It Like Beckham', has released a new film trailer promoting the England-India women's cricket series. This project, a collaboration with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), aims to celebrate the rivalry and unity between the teams.

The three-minute film captures the essence of the upcoming matches, with five T20Is and three ODIs scheduled. Chadha, inspired by her father's love for the game, expresses excitement at spotlighting women's sports and wishes both teams well in the series, which begins at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Featuring iconic cricket moments and stars such as Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight, the film pays homage to legendary games and seeks to generate enthusiasm for the upcoming ICC T20 Women's World Cup in 2026, held on home soil. ECB's Clare Connor praises Chadha's ability to highlight women's sport through cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025