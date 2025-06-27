Uttar Pradesh Sets Sights on Massive Matrimony: Empowering One Lakh Couples

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced ambitious plans to facilitate the weddings of over one lakh couples under its Samuhik Vivah Yojna by 2025. This initiative, highlighted in a recent press release, showcases the state's commitment to leveraging technology for improved transparency and accountability.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has doubled the financial assistance to Rs 1 lakh per couple. This move underscores the seriousness of the program, emphasizing its role in promoting social dignity and empowering the underprivileged. By integrating technological tools, the scheme ensures genuine beneficiaries are reached effectively.

To curb irregularities, the government will assign district observers and enhance monitoring at wedding events. The program also mandates Aadhaar verification and biometric presence at weddings to prevent fraud. Authorities are required to collaborate with local bodies to identify and verify eligible couples efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)