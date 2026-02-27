Left Menu

Haryana CM Dismisses Pension Claims: Transparency vs. Misinformation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini refutes opposition claims of pension discontinuation for seniors, labeling them as politically motivated misinformation. Highlighting systemic reforms, Saini emphasizes transparency and verification to ensure rightful beneficiaries access pensions. He also addresses welfare scheme benefits and ongoing compensation for farmers affected by recent floods.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has dismissed opposition allegations claiming the state has halted old-age pensions for beneficiaries, describing these accusations as baseless and politically driven. Addressing the state Assembly, Saini stressed that pension discrepancies are being verified to confirm only deserving individuals receive the benefits.

Saini also highlighted that the number of pension recipients has increased significantly under the current government, with over 20 lakh elderly citizens now benefiting. He underscored past discrepancies, shedding light on a 2011 pension scam involving fake beneficiaries. The CM reiterated the administration's commitment to pension reforms and transparency.

In other discussions, Saini assured that no BPL ration cards were arbitrarily removed, emphasizing economic improvement through welfare initiatives. The government is also processing farmer compensation claims following 2025 floods, though inconsistencies in land documentation have delayed some payouts. Saini promises a resolution soon.

