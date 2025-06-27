Dada Welcomes Bollywood: Sourav Ganguly Hosts Metro...In Dino Stars
Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan visited Kolkata to promote their film 'Metro...In Dino' and met former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The stars enjoyed a hearty meal at Ganguly's home, where they discussed their film's trailer, directed by Anurag Basu, receiving positive feedback.
- Country:
- India
In a delightful confluence of sports and cinema, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly welcomed Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan to his Kolkata residence. The actors, in the city to promote their upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino', were treated to a sumptuous meal at Ganguly's home.
Several pictures from the convivial meeting surfaced across social media platforms. Ganguly also watched the film's trailer and conveyed his appreciation to director Anurag Basu for the promising storyline and performances highlighted in the preview.
The much-anticipated trailer, featuring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, among others, teases viewers with four interwoven love stories set against the bustling backdrop of a metropolis. Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 4, the film continues the thematic legacy of Basu's 2007 'Life in a... Metro'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blackstone Acquires Iconic South City Mall in Kolkata for Rs 3,250 Crore
Air India's Unexpected Detour: Chaos at Kolkata Over Engine Snag
Technical Snag Grounds Air India Flight in Kolkata
Debate Over Fitness Certification Intensifies Among Kolkata's Bus Operators
Air India Flight Termination Sparks Chaos at Kolkata Airport