Dada Welcomes Bollywood: Sourav Ganguly Hosts Metro...In Dino Stars

Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan visited Kolkata to promote their film 'Metro...In Dino' and met former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The stars enjoyed a hearty meal at Ganguly's home, where they discussed their film's trailer, directed by Anurag Basu, receiving positive feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:13 IST
Sourav Ganguly, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Team of 'Metro...In Dino). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a delightful confluence of sports and cinema, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly welcomed Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan to his Kolkata residence. The actors, in the city to promote their upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino', were treated to a sumptuous meal at Ganguly's home.

Several pictures from the convivial meeting surfaced across social media platforms. Ganguly also watched the film's trailer and conveyed his appreciation to director Anurag Basu for the promising storyline and performances highlighted in the preview.

The much-anticipated trailer, featuring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, among others, teases viewers with four interwoven love stories set against the bustling backdrop of a metropolis. Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 4, the film continues the thematic legacy of Basu's 2007 'Life in a... Metro'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

