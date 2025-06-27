Celebrating the Legacy of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw: India's Military Icon

The armed forces solemnly marked the 17th death anniversary of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, often remembered as Sam Bahadur, celebrating his enduring legacy of courage, integrity, and strategic brilliance. Known as India's first Field Marshal, Manekshaw played a pivotal role during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff paid homage to the legendary officer, sharing an evocative video that honors his significant contributions to military excellence. They recalled his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication, calling him a timeless inspiration across generations both in the military and among civilians.

The Indian Army also participated in the tributes, emphasizing his iconic status and the indelible impact he made on the country's defense strategies. The army paid homage through social media, reinforcing his enduring influence. A convention center in Delhi cantonment named after him stands as a testament to his lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)