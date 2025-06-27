West Bengal's Grand Rath Yatra: A Celebration of Unity and Faith
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rath Yatra from Digha's newly constructed Jagannath temple. In a traditional ritual, she swept the road and performed arati. The event witnessed participation from various communities, emphasizing unity, with ISKCON devotees performing to devotional chants.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday officially inaugurated the Rath Yatra from the new Jagannath temple in Digha, heralding the festival with immense fervor and traditional rituals.
The celebration was marked by Banerjee and her cabinet pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath alongside thousands of devotees echoing 'Joy Jagannath' amidst spiritual chants. A strong appeal was made for attendees to respect boundaries and not spill onto the streets.
Emphasizing inclusivity and tradition, Banerjee shared her message of universal harmony via social media, as international ISKCON children performed to live music, further capturing the festival's spirit of unity across communities and cultures.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rath Yatra
- West Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
- Jagannath temple
- Digha
- ISKCON
- festival
- unity
- faith
- devotees
ALSO READ
Bihar Idea Festival: A New Era for Startups
Goa State Film Festival to Celebrate 75 Years of 'Mogacho Aunddo'
Tradition vs. Modern Practice: ISKCON and the Jagannath Ritual Debate
Celebrating the Timeless Impact of Radio at Maharashtra Radio Festival
China's 618 Festival: Shoppers' Apathy Amid Growing Challenges