West Bengal's Grand Rath Yatra: A Celebration of Unity and Faith

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday officially inaugurated the Rath Yatra from the new Jagannath temple in Digha, heralding the festival with immense fervor and traditional rituals.

The celebration was marked by Banerjee and her cabinet pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath alongside thousands of devotees echoing 'Joy Jagannath' amidst spiritual chants. A strong appeal was made for attendees to respect boundaries and not spill onto the streets.

Emphasizing inclusivity and tradition, Banerjee shared her message of universal harmony via social media, as international ISKCON children performed to live music, further capturing the festival's spirit of unity across communities and cultures.