West Bengal's Grand Rath Yatra: A Celebration of Unity and Faith

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rath Yatra from Digha's newly constructed Jagannath temple. In a traditional ritual, she swept the road and performed arati. The event witnessed participation from various communities, emphasizing unity, with ISKCON devotees performing to devotional chants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:33 IST
West Bengal's Grand Rath Yatra: A Celebration of Unity and Faith
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday officially inaugurated the Rath Yatra from the new Jagannath temple in Digha, heralding the festival with immense fervor and traditional rituals.

The celebration was marked by Banerjee and her cabinet pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath alongside thousands of devotees echoing 'Joy Jagannath' amidst spiritual chants. A strong appeal was made for attendees to respect boundaries and not spill onto the streets.

Emphasizing inclusivity and tradition, Banerjee shared her message of universal harmony via social media, as international ISKCON children performed to live music, further capturing the festival's spirit of unity across communities and cultures.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

